Louisville Metro Police arrest man for Dixie Highway stabbing

According to LMPD, the incident occurred late Friday night. The woman who was stabbed is expected to survive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a woman late Friday evening.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Dixie Highway in the Park Hill neighborhood.

When Second Division officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a stab wound.

EMS was called and the woman was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening.

The spokesperson says as LMPD investigated, they were able to find and arrest a man in connection to the stabbing. He is facing charge, however, LMPD has not yet released his identity or charges yet.

LMPD's Second Division is handling the investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

