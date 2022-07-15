LMPD: Police investigate home invasion in Hayfield Dundee neighborhood

Police say they have arrested one person allegedly involved in the early morning home invasion, but believe other suspects are still out there.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say there are still suspects on the loose following a Friday morning home invasion in the Hayfield Dundee neighborhood.

According to LMPD, around 5 a.m. in the 3000 block of Rexford Way, police responded to a report of a home invasion.

Officers with LMPD's Fifth Division were able to detain one person who was allegedly involved in the home invasion.

Police say someone in the home sustained minor injuries.

Police believe there may be other suspects who fled the area before police could arrest them.

"Detectives area canvassing and actively working in that area," an LMPD spokesperson said.

If residents in the neighborhood have any video footage or if anyone has any information regarding the home invasion, police urge that you call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE HERE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.