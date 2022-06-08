BCSO: Law enforcement arrests 2 people in connection to Bullitt County murders

Both suspects have been charged with murder, robbery and tampering with evidence according to law enforcement.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Deputies with the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Shepherdsville and Louisville Metro Police Departments have arrested two suspects in connection to the murders of two women according to a spokesperson.

Around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement arrested Bradley Ross and Savannah McClanahan on Conestoga Parkway in connection to the murder of Katelyn Rayman and Kristin Longaker according to BCSO Chief Marcus Laytham.

Both Ross and McClanahan have been charged with murder, robbery and tampering with evidence said Laytham.

Laytham said they are still looking for a silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra with Kentucky plate 579-AMN and still believe anyone in the car is armed and dangerous. He said to not approach the vehicle and call 911 immediately.

Rayman and Longaker's friends ask that anyone with information come forward and report it to the police.

