Bullitt County authorities investigate after woman found dead, another injured

Authorities said a woman is dead and another was critically injured following some type of incident in the 1700 block of Pitts Point Road in Shepherdsville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County authorities are investigating an incident that left one person dead and another injured early Monday.

According to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, their deputies responded to the 1700 block of Pitts Point Road in Shepherdsville around 8:20 a.m.

They told WHAS11 News a passerby had discovered the women, both believed to be in their 20’s.

Details on what may have happened, and the injuries suffered were not immediately released. Investigators did reveal that one of the women were pronounced dead and the other was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with life threatening injuries.

Due to the nature of the crime, police said this will be investigated as a homicide.

They are urging anyone who may have observed any unusual activity in the area between 6:20 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. or has any information to contact the Crime Tip Line at (502) 543-1262 or email at crimetip@bcky.org.

