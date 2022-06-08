Man transported to UofL Hospital after shooting near William Harrison Park

LMPD says they found a man shot early Wednesday morning next to William Harrison Park on Oleanda Ave. He was taken to UofL Hospital in serious condition.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was seriously injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

LMPD said the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Oleanda Avenue. That's next to William Harrison Park in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot. He was taken to University Hospital in serious condition, and there is no update yet on his condition.

LMPD is currently investigating, but they said there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502, 574-LMPD or use their online crime tip portal.

