Community remembers bicyclist killed in apparent hit-and-run in PRP

Neither driver stopped to help the cyclist. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crime scene tape stands where a man took his final breath Sunday morning on Terry Road in southwest Louisville.

Friends identified the victim as 61-year-old Michael Basham, killed in a hit-and-run.

“The situation felt more like a movie scene than real life,” Dylan Puyear said. “It was just awful.

Puyear saw the aftermath of the scene around 2:30 a.m., describing it in vivid detail and said it is something he will never forget.

Basham wasn’t hit just once, but twice – two different drivers leaving the scene.

“People have no regard for the situation. It was awful. It was quite dangerous at that time – because you know it was dark outside, you couldn’t see,” Puyear said.

Though no matter the conditions, rain or shine, you could always find Basham riding on his bike. Friends said he had his issues, but toward the end of his life found redemption.

“He was just jolly and happy and ready to go,” Bob Raymer, a close friend, said.

People who knew Basham said you would often find him traveling down Terry Road, but it was further down you would find him at one of his usual spots spending time with those who cared about him.

“He kept saying, ‘I know you got me. I know you got me.’ I always got you too. ‘I know you got me.’ And we couldn’t save him,” Raymond said, filled with emotion.

His friends say they are angry. They want those at fault to turn themselves into police.

They say their friend's passing is part of a greater issue with Terry Road. Basham is the second bicyclist to die due to a hit and run on that road this year.

In February 2022, a female bicyclist was struck and killed in a hit and run incident in the 6600 block of Terry Road.

"Terry Road is a very busy road," Amanda Mills, with the Southend Street Angels said. "There are not a lot of accessible sidewalks, people exceed the 45 mile per hour speed limits, it's not very well lit."

According to a post on her organization's Facebook page, a $1,000 reward has been offered by a community member to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the individuals involved in the hit and run.

With Basham now gone, a community is feeling a little emptier and demanding answers.

If you can help police solve this crime, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

