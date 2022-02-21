Bicyclist killed following hit-and-run in southwest Louisville

Police said a vehicle left the scene after hitting a bicyclist in the 6600 block of Terry Road Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in southwest Jefferson County.

Third Division officers responded to the 6600 block of Terry Road around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the car involved in the incident left the scene before emergency crews arrived.

The bicyclist, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

If you were in the area and can help police in the investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their Crime Tip Portal.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

