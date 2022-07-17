Man shot near Shawnee Golf Course, LMPD investigating

Police say the man, believed to be in his 40s, was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in the hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning.

The Louisville Metro Police Department says around 1:15 a.m., officers with the department's Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Jewell Avenue. That's near the Shawnee Golf Course.

According to police, a man, believed to be in his 40s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. It's unclear at this time what led up to the man being shot.

An LMPD spokesperson said the man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD's Second Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online using the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

