Louisville woman pleads guilty to killing bystander during 2019 shooting

On Friday, Monique Hardiman was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This week a Louisville woman plead guilty to fatally shooting a man in 2019.

33-year-old Monique Hardiman was sentenced Friday to 14 years in prison for manslaughter, attempted murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with physical evidence.

Her charges stem from a fatal shooting in 2019 where a bystander was shot in the Russell neighborhood and subsequently died from his wounds at the hospital.

According to Hardiman’s arrest citation, she had some sort of verbal altercation with someone around 5 a.m. in the 2400 block of Elliott Avenue on Sept. 14, 2019.

Police said Hardiman pulled out a gun and began shooting at that person, but one of her bullets struck an innocent bystander.

Hardiman then tried to get rid of the gun to hinder LMPD’s investigation, police said in 2019.

After she was taken into custody, that’s when she admitted to her involvement in the shooting.

