3-year-old hospitalized after being shot in leg, police investigating

Officers were told the incident happened on Greenwood Ave. and S. 32nd St. between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 3-year-old is hospitalized after being shot in the leg early Sunday morning in the Parkland neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police said the 3-year-old was brought into Norton Children’s Hospital around 3 a.m. by private means with a "non-life-threatening" gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers are interviewing individuals about the incident.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating.

