3-year-old hospitalized after being shot in leg, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 3-year-old is hospitalized after being shot in the leg early Sunday morning in the Parkland neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police said the 3-year-old was brought into Norton Children’s Hospital around 3 a.m. by private means with a "non-life-threatening" gunshot wound to the leg.
Officers were told the incident happened on Greenwood Ave. and S. 32nd St. between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday night.
Officers are interviewing individuals about the incident.
No charges have been filed at this time.
The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating.
LMPD added that there is no indication that this incident was related to the two other shootings from Saturday night; where a mother and her five-year-old son were hospitalized after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood, and three teenagers and one woman were injured following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.