LMPD: 3 teens, woman injured following shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Portland neighborhood that left several teenagers and one adult injured.

Officers responded to the 600 block of North 34th near Bank Street around 10:42 p.m. Saturday.

Three victims, all 17-years-old, and one adult suffered a gunshot injury.

All victims were taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects in this case.

If you have any information that can help them in this investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is handling the investigation.

