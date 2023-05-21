Double shooting in Russell neighborhood injures woman, 5-year-old

Police said a three-year-old was also with the victims but was not harmed following that incident Saturday night near 24th and Magazine.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mother and her five-year-old daughter have been hospitalized after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at South 24th and Magazine Streets.

When officers arrived at the scene the located the woman and child that had been shot. The child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital while the mother was taken to UofL Hospital. Police said their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police said the woman’s three-year-old was with them but was not harmed.

Police said their investigation has not determined if the victims were intended targets.

It was the second shooting during the night that left multiple injured. Police also responded to another unrelated shooting near 34th and Bank Street about 15 minutes following this incident.

There are no suspects in either case.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Squad will handle the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.