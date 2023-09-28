Historic west Louisville library to close as multi-million dollar renovation, expansion project begins

Construction is expected to last approximately 12 to 15 months.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A west Louisville library is about to close for more than a year as crews begin a multi-million-dollar renovation that was originally expected to be finished this year.

The Portland Branch Library will shut its doors on Saturday, Sept. 30.

According to the Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL), the $7.5 million project will renovate the original 6,000-square-foot historic Carnegie-built building and include a 4,500-square-foot expansion.

Construction is expected to last approximately 12 to 15 months, according to officials.

“Once complete, the Portland Library will be fully accessible and will feature an expanded collection of books and materials, more computers, separate children's and teen areas, new comfortable seating and a public meeting space,” the library’s website said.

The project has been funded through local tax dollars, American Rescue Plan funds, state grants and private donations. It has raised more than $2 million since officials broke ground on the project in September of 2022.

Originally, library officials planned to have the renovation and expansion completed by fall of this year. It’s unclear why the project is just getting started now.

The Portland Branch Library, the third oldest branch in the Louisville Free Public Library system, was founded in 1905 and has been in the same building since 1913.

LFPL's Main Downtown branch is also expected to get a major renovation in the future. Former Mayor Greg Fischer announced the $8 million dollar project at a groundbreaking last December. It's unclear when construction is set to begin.

This story will be updated.

