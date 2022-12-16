Louisville mayor tears down wall inside downtown public library, announces $8M renovation

Mayor Greg Fischer used a sledgehammer to smash through a wall inside the library, revealing just how much room isn't being used right now.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined members of the public to officially break ground on a major $8 million renovation of the downtown public library.

The money for the project will be funded by American Rescue Plan and will update the building into a state-of-the-art facility and adds more public space.

The main branch of the Louisville Free Public Library was originally constructed in 1906 as one of the many Carnegie libraries across the country.

Fischer said the Main Library hasn't seen a 'major' renovation project since 1969, when the library was doubled in size. He said since the library serves as a hub for all Metro libraries, it needs to be the biggest and the best.

"Think of this as the headquarters of our library system, as there are more staff located here than any other location," the mayor said. "This is our flagship library and as such it should look the part."

The plan is part of the city's plan to use ARP funds to revamp several libraries across the Metro, including the Parkland Library, the Portland Library and opening a brand-new 18,000-square-foot library in Fern Creek.

Library Director Lee Burchfield said people in the community have already told him what they want to see in the updated downtown library.

"They want there to be more places they can go that's quiet so they can work or do homework," Burchfield said. "Its hard in an urban environment like downtown Louisville to find a space to do that, so we want to be able to provide that."

At the end of Friday's press conference, Fischer used a sledgehammer to smash a hole into a wall, revealing just how much room isn't being used right now.

There are six floors of shelving that can now be filled and open to the public.

