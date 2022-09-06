Carnegie-funded west Louisville library given millions for renovations, expansion

The final project use all 100,000 square feet to house more books and more spaces for library-goers to use.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's oldest public libraries is undergoing a much needed $5.5 million expansion and renovation project.

Portland Branch Library, the third oldest branch in the Louisville Free Public Library system, was founded in 1905, in the same building since 1913.

The west Louisville library is one of nine libraries built in the River City with funding from philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, according to a press release.

"This historic library, that Carnegie helped build more than a century ago, has continued to evolve and adapt to serve the needs of the Portland community,” Library Director Lee Burchfield said.

The project includes a renovation of the original 6,000-square-foot building at 3305 Northwestern Parkway, as well as a modern 4,500-square-foot addition.

Once the project is complete, Portland Library will feature an expanded collection of books, more computers, a public meeting space and separate children's and teen areas, according to the release.

"The residents of Portland will have a modern, expanded, accessible library that they will benefit from for generations," Burchfield said.

Officials say the Portland Library will remain open during the early stage of construction and is estimated to be completed Fall 2023.

If you'd like to get involved with your time or through monetary donations, visit the Louisville Free Public Library Foundation's website.

