Dolly Parton's Imagination Library expands to include access to all of Jefferson County

The program provides all children under the age of five with a free monthly book to help them "develop a love of reading and prepare for kindergarten."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Legendary country singer Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is expanding here in Louisville to now provide access to children across Jefferson County.

The non-profit has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world. It provides free books every month to children up to five years old to help them "develop a love for reading and get ready for kindergarten."

According to a news release, Louisville's program began in only three zip codes and slowly expanded to cover half the county. On Thursday, Mayor Craig Greenberg announced that a grant from Metro Government will allow the program to encompass all of Jefferson County.

Families with children under five can click here to register.

"We are thrilled that all families with young children in Louisville can not participate in the magic of Imagination Library and receive an age-appropriate, monthly book delivered to their home," the mayor said.

The city's funding will cover the cost of books mailed to children's homes through 2024.

Imagination Library of Louisville continues to look for additional funding to support the funding once the grant period is over. Officials said a $50 donation can cover the cost of the entire five years of the program for one child.

Since the start of Louisville's Imagination Library, more than 135,000 books have been gifted to children in Jefferson County.

If you're interested in supporting the program financially or would like to learn more, click here.

