Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana celebrates grand re-opening of Parkland club

After a year-long project, the club has modern renovations and improvements including new furniture, upgraded appliances and window replacements.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana held a special ribbon cutting ceremony for one of its facilities in west Louisville.

The ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Parkland Club on 32nd and Greenwood Avenue caps off a nearly year-long $500,000 project.

The improvements include new furniture, upgraded appliances and window replacements.

Organization officials hope the club will attract new members which offers a safe place for kids in the community.

“This is a needed investment, not only for the young people in this community, but the community in general,” President Daryle Unseld said. “Our young people deserve destination places [and] we are committed to expanding our footprint and being sure that young people have destination places so they could reach their full potential.”

The project was paid for by a grant from the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services.

The grant was for $1 million with almost half going to the Parkland location.

