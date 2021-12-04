Thunder Over Louisville soundtrack features songs with messages of hope

“This is the most lyrically focused soundtrack we’ve ever put together,” said Wayne Hettinger, Thunder Over Louisville producer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year’s Thunder Over Louisville soundtrack aims to lift the spirits of the community. The theme for the show—Illuminating Our Community—led Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) organizers to select songs which share “messages of hope and healing.”

“This is the most lyrically focused soundtrack we’ve ever put together,” said Wayne Hettinger, Thunder Over Louisville producer.

Fans can expect to hear upbeat favorites from previous Thunder shows, as well as music from Louisville artists like Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, James Lindsey and Jason Clayborn.

“From the beginning, this year’s show has been about our community, trying to bring the event to fans in a whole new way and lifting everyone’s spirits,” Hettinger said.

The official 2021 Thunder Over Louisville soundtrack includes:

Bryson Tiller, “Right My Wrongs”

Jack Harlow, “What’s Poppin’”

Jason Clayborn, “Better”

Ray Charles, “America The Beautiful”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Kygo & Whitney Houston, “Higher Love”

Daft Punk, “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger”

James Lindsey, “Rainbows”

Katy Perry, “Not The End Of The World”

Avicii, “Hey Brother”

The Beatles, “Here Comes The Sun”

Michael Jackson, “Man In The Mirror

Dance Again, “Dance Again”

Gareth Emery, “Dynamite”

The Script “Hall Of Fame”

The Edwin Hawkins Singers, “Ooh Child”

The Black Eyed Peas, “Ritmo”

Celine Dion & Andrea Bocelli, “The Prayer”

Yanni, “Santorini”

Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard, “Undivided”

Billy Joel & Linda Ronstadt, “When You Wish Upon A Star”

Thunder themes were introduced in 1994, bringing musical choreography to the fireworks display. Over the years, musical themes have included a wide range, from Broadway tunes, to country music and rock'n'roll.

The 32nd annual Thunder Over Louisville is set for Saturday, April 17, 2021. The air show will begin at 4 p.m. and the fireworks will start around 9:40 p.m.

WHAS11 will provide live coverage of the air show and fireworks.

In order to prevent large crowds gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will not be held at Louisville's Waterfront with spectators. Instead, the fireworks will be in five undisclosed locations around Louisville.

