Thunder Over Louisville timeline: Air show, fireworks, where to watch

This year's Thunder is all about keeping people safe. Officials say viewers should be able to step outside their doors to check out the dazzling spectacular.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thunder Over Louisville is set for Saturday, April 17. Instead of the normal celebration at Waterfront Park, the annual air show and fireworks will be held in "undisclosed locations" throughout Louisville.

Here are some of the details of the day:

When is the air show?

This year's air show will begin at 4 p.m. There is a little rain and some clouds in the forecast, which could lead to some changes in the program.

When will the fireworks start?

The fireworks will begin just after 9:40 p.m. on Saturday. According to the Kentucky Derby Festival, the show will last around 18 minutes and all fireworks should be finished no later than 10 p.m.

Where to Watch

Live coverage on WHAS11 will begin at 6 a.m. with Wake Up Weekends. Instead of the normal Saturday morning broadcast schedule, Wake Up will be live for four hours, until 10 a.m.

From 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., we will provide live coverage of the air show. If you miss that time slot, we will re-air the show from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

At 9:30 p.m., the first-ever drone show will begin, followed by the true Thunder Over Louisville event - the fireworks.

