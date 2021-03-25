Fireworks, air show to be held in 'undisclosed locations' for Thunder Over Louisville 2021

New details about Thunder of Louisville for 2021 have been released by event organizers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thunder Over Louisville is just a few weeks away and many of the details about the event have been kept top secret.

Officials with the Kentucky Derby Festival are planning to release more information in a press conference Thursday, but KDF President and CEO Matt Gibson gave WHAS11 a sneak peek at some of the new info.

Here's what we've learned:

This year's theme for Thunder Over Louisville is "Illuminating our Community." The theme coincides with the Pegasus Parade, which will also be focused on highlighting the Louisville community.

The fireworks will be spread out around the community in five different locations, but those locations, as well as the location of the air show, have not been released.

Something new for this year will be the first-ever drone show. More details on that will be announced closer to the event.

This information and more will be announced during the Kentucky Derby Festival press conference scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 25.

What we know about Thunder Over Louisville 2021:

Thunder Over Louisville will be held on April 17 and will look very different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The show will be held without spectators and it will not take place at Waterfront Park. People will be able to watch the show from home.

All Thunder Over Louisville events will be streamed exclusively on WHAS11 and whas11.com on April 17.

The 2021 Pegasus Parade will not march down Broadway as it has in the past. Instead, the parade is going "on tour" through Louisville. More than 20 parade units featuring local celebrities and characters will cover about 60 miles, visiting Louisville residents in their neighborhoods.

