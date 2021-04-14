As Thunder Over Louisville nears, KDF highlights show modifications made with veterans and pet owners in mind

The Kentucky Derby Festival is taking many things into consideration with firework locations set up across Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a Thunder Over Louisville first this year, with the annual fireworks show spread to five different locations around the community.

"With Thunder Over Louisville this year being out in the community instead of at the waterfront, it may feel like the Fourth of July," Kentucky Derby Festival's (KDF) Aimee Boyd said. "Doing a big firework show we know how important it is to get the information out early. Awareness is key especially for those who suffer with PTSD."

Given this year's unusual set-up, KDF said it knows the show can trigger those suffering with post traumatic stress disorder or pets facing firework anxiety.

"We've tried to strategically pick locations where lots of people could still see them from their home but they're not going to be right there at your back door," Boyd said. "There's some buffer there still between you and the fireworks."

This year, KDF is shortening the fireworks from 28 minutes down to 18. It will start at 9:30 in every area.

Each location will have about one-fifth of the shows regular fireworks and the shells shot off will focus more on color instead of loud booms.

"For those who suffer with PTSD, for those with pets, we try to get the information out there as early as possible," Boyd said.

Boyd said she encourages those potentially impacted by the fireworks to take the same precautions they would for the Fourth of July.

"We're going to cover both sides of the spectrum in regards to this," Jeremy Harrell with the Veteran's Club, said. "This year is really different and nobody's really sure where the fireworks are going to come from. The word 'undisclosed' has been a really triggering word for some of the vets we serve."

Harrell said the secret locations for the fireworks show has caused some concerns among veterans, and he's received numerous calls and emails.

"Prepare for that evening, understand that approximately 9:30 p.m. is when the fireworks are going to start and get yourself prepped for that," Harrell said.

He is encouraging veterans to watch and enjoy the fireworks if they feel they can handle them.

"We want people to grow and overcome some of these challenges so we encourage veterans to get out and enjoy it," he said. "And to get out and really enjoy what they fought for. These veterans fought for our way of life here so that we may celebrate these things the way wed like to so we want them to enjoy it as well because they earned that."

Harrell said he hopes some veterans will look at Thunder Over Louisville as a "celebratory occasion" and a symbol of a "light at the end of the tunnel" of the pandemic.

"Some just can't no matter how much they want to right now," Harrell said. "The one's who absolutely can't, were just asking them to throw in some earbuds, throw on audio books, some relaxing music, watch a movie or something to that nature to take their mind off it."

Harrell said he also gives "kudos" to KDF for taking veterans' concerns into consideration when planning this year's event. The Veterans Club will be open Saturday to provide any support for those who may need it.

You can contact them on social media, or by phone and email through their website at https://veteransclubinc.org/contact/. The Veterans' crisis hotline is also 1-800-273-8255.

Another sector of the community expressing concerns with Thunder's multiple show locations this year is pet owners.

"Pets are often fearful of fireworks. A lot of them don't like the noises, the vibrations and this can result in some dogs and cats becoming destructive or even escaping and getting lost during celebrations," Andrea Blair with the Kentucky Humane Society said.

The Kentucky Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to take a few precautionary steps if owners know their animal is affected by fireworks. They recommend keep pets indoors and in a quiet room during the show.

"A lot of times people will have their animals indoors but they open a door to go outside and their animals are gone," Blair said. "Even just taking your dog out for a leashed walk doesn't mean they can't escape because when they get really terrified they'll find ways to escape."

Blair urges owners to take dogs for walks well before the show starts at 9:30, and to have identification tags on, just in case a pet escapes.

"It might be in your pets best interest to bring them to another area where there wont be fireworks. If you do keep them in your home, just make sure you keep them away from doors and windows where they can escape," she said.

The KY Humane Society also recommends using white noise during the fireworks to ease pets fears and anxiety. If they suffer severely, Blair also recommends reaching out to a veterinarian about mild medications ahead of Saturday's show.

For other questions and additional help, you can call the humane society's hotline at 502-509-4PET.

►Contact reporter Tyler Emery at temery@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@TylerWHAS11) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.