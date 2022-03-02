'I felt like a cow on ice skates:' Kentucky weathers the first day of the winter storm

Both Kentucky and Indiana were hit by the same ice storm, and while the roads were mostly clear, a brave soul weathered the storm.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As ice and sleet fell on Kentuckiana Thursday, people were weathering the storm as best they could.

"I felt like a cow on ice skates," Tom Willis said. He had to go to downtown Louisville for work and then drive back to Prospect.

"My car was sliding all over the place, I just had to drive really really slow," he said.

Now he's staying home Friday. He said once was enough.

In downtown Louisville, there were a few stalled cars and crashes throughout the night, but it could have been much worse. A few thousand people were impacted by power outages, but LG&E got the major ones back up and running with virtually no delay.

While the weather wasn't as icy as it has been in the past, Willis still misses home.

"Oh, I miss Florida very very much," he said.

The winter weather is expected to continue through the night and into Friday morning. Officials are urging those who can stay home to do so until the roads are clear and the storm has passed.

