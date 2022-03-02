Road report: More than a dozen crashes reported Thursday morning, early afternoon

If you get in an accident, LMPD won't respond unless it is an injury accident or if a roadway is blocked.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ice and freezing rain are creating hazardous driving conditions across Kentuckiana.

According to a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), 14 crashes were reported Thursday between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Half of them involved injuries.

LMPD is expected to release additional crash numbers throughout the day.

Due to the severity of this weather event, LMPD officers will only respond to collisions if there is a report of an injury or if the crash is blocking the road.

Officials with the department said drivers who get in a crash need to exchange personal and auto insurance information with everyone involved. LMPD is also requesting that drivers report their non-injury accidents through their online portal.

Sal Melendez with Louisville Public Works said 56 snow removing crews will be working around the clock to take care of the city's 111 snow routes - about 2,700 miles of two-lane roads.

As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Melendez said the roads were in "fair driving condition."

Crews weren't able to treat the roads Wednesday night ahead of the storm due to constant rain throughout the day. Officials said any treatment at that point would have been washed away.

The Department of Transportation has these tips to stay safe on roads:

Check tire tread and air pressure when tires are "cold" (haven't been driven on for at least three hours

Check fluid levels and heat, including no-freeze, antifreeze, the exhaust system and defrosters to make sure everything is full and functioning

Always keep your gas tank two-thirds full

Remove snow, ice or frost from all headlines, taillights, mirrors and windows before you leave

To follow along with the city's snow route progress, or to see how road conditions are near you, visit the Department of Public Works' website.

For the latest traffic information, click here.

A weather system bringing up to 3/4 of an inch of ice accumulation is moving through Kentucky and southern Indiana Thursday into Friday. The National Weather Service said the anticipated winter weather could cause difficult to nearly impossible driving conditions.

