ISP warning drivers about dangerous road conditions on I-65

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said several crashes and slide-offs have been reported in Jackson County Thursday night.

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police said road conditions are still dangerous in the state and are urging people to stay off the roads.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with the Versailles post of ISP said several crashes and slide-offs were reported in Jackson County within an hour. He shared an image of a semi that appeared to have gone over a guardrail.

"The roadways are still ice and snow covered in many areas," Wheeles said.

Compared to Louisville, Indiana received heavier amounts of winter precipitation, including snow. With temperatures below freezing, what has fallen on the roads will continue to stick and stay slick, creating hazardous driving conditions.

Over the last hour, troopers have responded to multiple crashes and slide offs on I-65 between the 54 mile marker and 56... Posted by Sgt. Stephen Wheeles-Indiana State Police on Thursday, February 3, 2022

If drivers have to be on the roads, they are urged to drive slowly and give space to snowplows and other official trucks.

You can see the latest traffic updates on the WHAS11 website.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.