ISP warning drivers about dangerous road conditions on I-65

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police said road conditions are still dangerous in the state and are urging people to stay off the roads.
Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with the Versailles post of ISP said several crashes and slide-offs were reported in Jackson County within an hour. He shared an image of a semi that appeared to have gone over a guardrail.
"The roadways are still ice and snow covered in many areas," Wheeles said.
Compared to Louisville, Indiana received heavier amounts of winter precipitation, including snow. With temperatures below freezing, what has fallen on the roads will continue to stick and stay slick, creating hazardous driving conditions.
If drivers have to be on the roads, they are urged to drive slowly and give space to snowplows and other official trucks.
