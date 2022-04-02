Louisville airport officials expecting business as usual after winter storm

After hundreds of flights were canceled Thursday and into Friday, officials with the Muhammad Ali International Airport said things are improving.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Now that the winter storm has moved through Louisville, officials with the Muhammad Ali International Airport said they're expecting business as usual for the weekend.

Around 30% of flights were canceled Friday morning due to inclement weather but airport officials said with the flight adjustments and re-scheduling, things are slowly getting back to normal.

Anyone with a flight planned this weekend is still encouraged to monitor their flight status through their airline's website or app.

On Thursday, the airport - normally bustling with busy travelers - was a ghost town as winter weather made its way into Kentuckiana.

By the late afternoon, the security checkpoint had closed and anyone looking to travel out of Louisville had to take a rental car to other airports due to the high number of weather-related flight cancelations.

Despite the lack of passengers, the airport's snow team was hard at work Thursday, clearing runways to allow planes from the UPS Worldport to get in and out of the city.

Thursday's winter storm brought ice and snow to Louisville and southern Indiana. Due to the inclement weather, school districts and government offices were also closed for the day to keep people off of the roads.

The storm's impacts reached far beyond Kentucky, creating dangerous travel conditions from Texas to Maine. Areas in the northeast are expecting several inches of snow through the weekend.

