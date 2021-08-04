Louisville Muhammad Ali International unveils new airport operations center

The $18.5 million space serves as the airport's communication hub allowing staff to monitor and respond to any operational aspect 24/7.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Regional Airport Authority unveiled a new Airport Operations Center at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) Wednesday.

SDF's operations center is comprised of the a command center, badging office and training room. From the command center, SDF will oversee airfield and facility activity to ensure the safety of all cargo and airline partners as well as the traveling public.

“My goal from day one was for SDF to be the best airport in the country and I’m confident this new Operations Center puts us at the forefront in the industry,” Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority Dan Mann said.

The 5,600 square foot features a 14-screen video wall spanning nearly 28 feet that is fully customizable to offer a variety of configurations based on need.

The new Badging Office offers three customer service bays while the adjunct Training Room has 10 individual workstations for airport personnel to learn about working in an airport environment.

“The technology that we have in the new Operations Center plus the ability to access information there or remotely is a huge improvement and will positively impact our overall operational efficiencies,” added Mann.

The new Airport Operations Center is part of "SDF Next," the airport improvement program that will see $400 million invested in the terminal and airfield over the next several years.

