LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport announced Monday a $400 million plan to improve the airport.

"SDF Next" is a 20-year master plan to create a proud gateway for travelers,

starting with a new facade at the airport.

Improvements begin summer 2020 by moving the rental cars to the covered lower level of the parking garage, they'll also create a bumper-to-bumper shuttle service for economy travelers and add park assist. This park assist will allow travelers to see where empty spots are in the lots.

Executive Director Dan Mann says 50% of travelers are people visiting Louisville for the first time to do business here.

"When they get off that airplane and come through this facility.. we want them to say wow, Louisville's happening. This is a proud gateway. So that's really the idea behind the facade and much of the upgrades to the facilities," Mann said.

The project also includes mechanical improvements for baggage claim carousels, moving walkways, and replacement of all 24 jet bridges.

The airport has celebrated several accomplishments from this past year including changing the name, increasing to more than 30 nonstop service destinations, and opening a mother's room.

