Ali International adds flight from new Breeze Airways

Beginning Memorial Weekend SDF will offer non-stop flights to Tampa and Charleston, SC for as low as $39.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) is adding a new airline to their services. The newest addition is Breeze Airways, an airline started by JetBlue founder David Neeleman in 2021.

The new airline focuses on providing safe and affordable airfare.

Beginning Memorial Day weekend, Breeze will offer non-stop flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Tampa. Next, Breeze is adding a non-stop service to New Orleans July 15.

Service will be operated on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and airfare is as low as $39.

“I’m so excited to welcome Breeze Airways to Team Kentucky,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said. “With the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines being administered daily, it is becoming safer to welcome more visitors back to the Commonwealth. Now, visitors and Kentuckians alike will have more flight options with the addition of Breeze Airways."

SDF officials said they are expecting a big summer bounce-back amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, officials said that tourism surrounding attractions in Louisville and bourbonism played a factor in adding the new airline.

"We've been holed up for a year and people are ready to fly and get out," Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority Dan Mann said. "The more folks get vaccinated, everybody's just really feeling safe."

SDF now offers 35 nonstop destinations on eight airlines for travelers. Airport officials say they expect Louisville to operate at nearly 100% of pre-pandemic travel levels beginning in June.

