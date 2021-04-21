LIST | Roads affected by Humana minimarathon, marathon in Kentuckiana

The Kentucky Derby Festival has issued a traffic advisory for road detours for the Humana minimarthon and marathon which begins April 22.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According a release from the Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF), new modified routes for the 2021 Humana miniMarathon and Marathon have been released.

The miniMarathon takes place over four days from April 22-25 while the Marathon is set for April 24 only.

KDF says the new routes for the mini and marathon are changed this year to allow social distancing in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines among participants. The modifications also create a course that could be open for multiple days with few road closures.

The race starts and finishes at Lynn Family Stadium and participants will run a looped course including the Big Four Bridge, Ohio River Greenway and parts of the Louisville Loop.

Start times will be staggered from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day (April 22-25), with finishers expected to be completed in the early afternoon hours.

Traffic impacts:

Adams Street between Cabel Street and North Campbell Street will be closed Thursday, April 22 – Sunday, April 25 between 4:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day. Traffic will be detoured around the area.

River Road will be closed between East Witherspoon and Frankfort Avenue April 24 and April 25. Traffic will be detoured around the area.

The Big Four Bridge will be used for runners from April 22 through April 25. It will remain open to pedestrians, but signage will be set up to alert the public about runners on the bridge.

Riverside Drive in Jeffersonville and Clarksville will have a restricted lane between Pearl Street and Warner Avenue from April 22 to April 25. Traffic will flow around the runners. West Water Street in New Albany will be closed at 10th street April 24.

