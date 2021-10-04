UofL student crowned as 2021 Kentucky Derby Festival Queen

Gia Combs, a senior studying Psychology with a minor in Pan-African Studies at the University of Louisville, was crowned as queen at a ceremony Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) has officially crowned a new queen!

The special coronation ceremony took place at The Galt House Hotel Friday, and saw Gia Combs of Louisville be crowned as the 2021 Kentucky Derby Festival Queen.

Combs is a senior at the University of Louisville (UofL) majoring in Psychology with a minor in Pan-African Studies.

The 21-year-old is involved in a number of organizations at UofL including being Vice President of the Caring of New Students Experiencing College Transition (CONECT) Peer Mentoring Program, a Woodford R. Porter Scholar and a Denny Crum Scholar.

Other members of the Derby Festival Royal Court include Hannah Marie Edelen of Springfield, Leah Hazelwood of Lebanon, Molly Jett of Louisville and Hannah Robb of Louisville.

The KDF Royal Court serve as ambassadors for the organization as they make appearances both virtually and in-person at Festival and charity events.

Congratulations to Queen Gia and the 2021 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court!

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.