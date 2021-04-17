Tour de Lou rides again for 2021; in-person and virtual options offered

The 8th year of the annual bike ride will kick off Sunday morning. No street closures or major traffic impacts are expected.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Kentucky Derby Festival tradition is making its return for 2021: the 8th Tour de Lou is set to start Sunday morning. The annual ride gives participants a chance to tour all areas of Louisville from their bikes.

Riders have a choice of three distances based on experience level. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be an in-person ride as well as a virtual option.

According to KDF officials, all in-person routes are "open course," meaning there are no street closures. Riders will stay in bike lanes for the duration of the route.

Virtual riders can complete their chosen distance on a real or stationary bike anytime between April 18 and May 18, 2021. Additional information and registration info for the virtual race are available on the KDF website.

To follow COVID-19 protocols, the in-person ride will be different from previous years. Riders will have staggered start times and more refuel stops will be set up to keep everyone spread out. Masks won't be required during the ride itself, but riders will need to wear a mask until their designated start time at the starting line.

Regardless of course length, the in-person route will start and end on E. Witherspoon near the Great Lawn. The first group is set to start at 8 a.m. Sunday. You can see the full map on the Kentucky Derby Festival website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.