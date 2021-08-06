Counselor positions open for Kentucky conservation camps this summer

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking to hire 72 counselors for their three camps this summer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking for something fun to do this summer? Love the outdoors? The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) is looking to hire dozens of camp counselors for its three conservation camps this year.

The department's website said the three camps are located in Marshall, Wayne and Carter County and will be held between June 7 and August 6, 2021.

"Being a camp counselor gives you an opportunity to make a difference in young children’s lives as well as gives you an experience of a lifetime," the department said.

Counselors will be responsible for supervising 4th, 5th and 6th grade students and teaching them a variety of activities including:

Archery

Fishing

Swimming

Gun safety

Boating

Nature

Outdoor survival

KDFWR said all counselors will be trained in these fields before camp begins.

Applicants for the open positions do not need to have any prior experience or education, but the department said all staff members will be "screened" before they are hired. A total of 72 positions are available.

According to the job application, camp counselors will be paid $8.25 per hour and meals and housing will be provided. Applications are available online.

Counselors will be required to start two weeks before the camps begin to go through training. Applicants are expected to work through the summer.

The department said around 4,500 students attend its camps every year. Due to the pandemic, the camps will be filled to 50% capacity in 2021.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.