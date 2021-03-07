Pro soccer complex named Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center

The Lynn family privately financed the $15 million complex that resides near Champions Park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday Soccer Holdings, LLC, the parent company of Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC, announced that the clubs' new training facility will be named Lynn Family Sports Vision and Training Center.

Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn also have their name on Lynn Family Center were both clubs their regular season games.

"We are very proud to expand upon our partnership with the Lynns, a family whose values and principles align with ours,” Soccer Holdings president Brad Estes said. “It sounds cliche, but we absolutely would not be in this position without their support. The cutting-edge technology of Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training will be a game changer for not only our players but for athletes of all ages and crafts.”

The Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center naming rights mark the latest philanthropic move for the Lynns, who proudly support a number of local organizations and universities.

Lynn is a highly successful eye care provider as the head of Dr. Mark Lynn & Associates. His latest venture, Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training, is also operated by wife Cindy and son Mark.

“Opening the Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center is exciting as we work with athletes of all ages on improving their ability to process,” Lynn said. “That’s from the pros we currently work with to the collegiate level, school age or even the weekend warriors that just want to beat their friends. We specialize in all sports including boxing, mixed martial arts, tennis, baseball, basketball, lacrosse, field hockey, golf and volleyball — just to name a few.

LouCity and Racing recently moved into the Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center, a privately financed, $15 million project. Ground was broken in August 2020 for the facility.

“We have many things to offer, and we are proud to be able to start this new venture with LouCity, Racing Louisville and the cIty we dearly love, Louisville.”

For more information on the new facility or to book a session using its amenities, click here.

