Louisville City FC gets big win on grand opening day in front of packed house

Fans braved the heat, chanting while marching to the stadium to see the boys in purple take on Memphis 901 FC.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three years have passed since Lynn Family Stadium first broke ground and Louisville City players and fans couldn’t stop talking about how electric the atmosphere would be with a full house.

That day finally happened on Saturday, one day after statewide COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates were lifted. It also meant the stadium had the potential to reach full capacity.

The team had the expectations of giving fans a show but also wanted to avoid losing a third-straight game.

Here are some quick highlights:

In the 24th minute, Brian Ownby had possession of the ball, making a smooth move to take his defender’s ankles and fires a shot. It was saved by Memphis goalie John Berner.

In the second half, 58th minute, Paolo DelPiccolo looked to break the tie with a set-piece. It gets blocked but a second chance, Wes Charpie boots it in – Louisville City on top 1-nil. It was also his first professional goal.

67th minute – Cameron Lancaster gets hacked inside the box, which meant it was time for a penalty kick. Lancaster coolly slots it is, Louisville City up 2-nil.

70th minute – Jonathan Gomez runs down the left side, looking for more. The shot is blocked by Berner. The ball goes up and Ownby is there to clean it up with the header.

Louisville City wins 3-nil with their first win in front of a packed house and stops a two-game losing streak with a big win.

The team took to Twitter to celebrate saying, “Grand ending to one heck of a grand opening.”

First-ever March to the Match in Our New Kentucky Home: ✅ pic.twitter.com/kicjINmXF7 — Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) June 12, 2021

Charpie was also named the “Man of the Match” for his performance.