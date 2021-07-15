LouCity FC bounces back to top of Central Division standings after win against Oklahoma City

With the help of Wes Charpie, Cameron Lancaster and Corben Bone, Louisville emerged with a 3-1 win against Oklahoma City.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville City FC consistently cites the experience and winning ways of its locker room as sources of confidence for strong responses. That confidence showed as the team had a stellar performance Wednesday night to get back to the top of the division.

LouCity was on a mission to rebound from a 3-2 loss at FC Tulsa as they faced Oklahoma City Energy FC.

With the help of Wes Charpie, Cameron Lancaster and Corben Bone, that mission was accomplished at Lynn Family Stadium. LouCity emerged with a 3-1 win against Oklahoma City.

“When results don’t go our way, how we respond is what’s going to continue to get us to the point to grow. I felt tonight’s response was excellent,” said head coach Danny Cruz.

Here's the view from my camera of all three @loucityfc goals tonight. Jonathan Gomez, who earned Man of the Match honors, was stellar again with two assists. Stay for the end for a wholesome Danny Cruz moment after the game. pic.twitter.com/BhynjVYEbI — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) July 15, 2021

With this win, LouCity improved to 7-3-2 on the season and moved to the top of the USL Championship's Central Division standings.

Wednesday’s game was also the debut of 16-year-old Josh Wynder. The defender signed onto the team last month out of LouCity’s youth academy.

LouCity will be back at Lynn Family Stadium Saturday, looking for redemption against Atlanta United 2. When Louisville faced Atlanta in June, the team suffered a 1-0 loss.

