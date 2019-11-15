LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky radio host returned to the airwaves after a hiatus to announce he won’t enter the race to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2020.

Matt Jones left his popular sports talk show last week when the Kentucky Republican Party complained he was using it to promote his potential candidacy.

“It’s a very difficult decision… It’s one that I have literally been thinking about for two years and have really agonized about for the last four or five months. I’ve studied it, I’ve got advice from everyone that would talk to me… and it’s something I’ve gone back and forth on” Jones said.

Jones says he has spent two years contemplating a foray into politics. He has been a critic of McConnell and is writing a book about the powerful six-term senator.

Jones went off the air after the GOP filed an election complaint that said his radio syndication company was contributing to his campaign by letting him promote himself on the air.

