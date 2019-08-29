Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones announced on his radio show he will form a committee to explore a possible Senate run to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Jones said he will not make a decision until after the governor's race in November. He said he will travel around the state to talk with constituents not only to help him make a decision, but to help his upcoming book on Mitch McConnell.

"For me to run is going to be quite an uphill slog," Jones said.

If he chooses to run, Jones will face Amy McGrath and newcomer Mike Broihier in the democratic primary. Jones has said previously that it will be difficult to overcome McGrath, who he said has the support of the "Democratic establishment."

Jones said he wants to be content in whatever decision he chooses to make. He also said he will not use his radio show to talk about campaign decisions after this announcement.

He is expected to discuss the decision at 1:30 p.m.

