LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones is writing a book about Senator Mitch McConnell, he announced in a series of tweets August 15.

Jones, who was recently pulled from his show "Hey Kentucky!" while he mulls over a possible Senate run, said he is co-writing "Mitch, Please! How Mitch McConnell Sold Out Kentucky (And America Too)" with KSR's Chris Tomlin.

"We are really excited and I think people will be entertained by what we are doing," Jones tweeted.

The book is described on publisher Simon & Schuster's website as a "withering, humorous look at how McConnell has been bad for Kentucky—and why he needs to be voted out in 2020."

In an interview with the Washington Post, Jones said the book will not only focus on McConnell's greater political impact on all of Kentucky's 120 counties, but more lighthearted stories as well.

The KSR founder also said in the interview that his decision on whether he will seek the Democratic nomination will be announced "shortly." Retired fighter pilot Amy McGrath and political newcomer Mike Broikier previously announced their campaigns in July.

"Mitch, Please!" is scheduled for a 2020 release, before the general election.

