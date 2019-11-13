LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Will the race for U.S. Senate in Kentucky against Majority Leader Mitch McConnell including Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones.

The Democrat, who was pulled off his popular radio show after a complaint by the Kentucky Republican Party, said on his new podcast Tuesday, that a decision is coming in days.

“You’ll hear a final call from me in a couple of days – the next few days,” he said. “If I end up doing it, I’m taking a lot of time off to finish the book.”

Jones is currently writing a book for Simon & Schuster about McConnell called, “Mitch Please”, comprising of interviews he conducted with residents in all 120 Kentucky counties.

McConnell told WHAS11 News during a press event on Monday in Carroll County his campaign had nothing to do with the temporary removal of Jones from his daily radio show and that he’s happy to run against whomever wins the nomination.

