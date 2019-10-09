LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The creator of the popular Kentucky Sports Radio is inching closer to a possible run for Senator and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Senate seat.

Matt Jones filed with the Federal Election Commission as a Democrat as part of organizing his exploratory committee.

Jones has said he will wait until after the governor’s race in November to decide.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.