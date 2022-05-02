x
Officials draw Kentucky Oaks, Derby post positions

Post time for the Kentucky Oaks is Friday, May 6 at 5:51 p.m. and the Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 7 at 6:57 p.m.
Credit: AP
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit, right, leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot Rod Charlie and Luis Saez on Essential Quality to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Post positions were drawn for the 148th Kentucky Oaks and Derby on Monday.

Here are the post positions for Oaks (featuring the horse’s name, trainer, jockey and odds):

  1. Secret Oath, D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Saez, 6/1
  2. Nostalgic, Bill Mott, Jose Ortiz, 15/1
  3. Hidden Connection, Bret Calhoun, Rex Gutierrez, 20/1
  4. Nest, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr, 5/2
  5. Goddess of Fire, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 15/1
  6. Yuugiri, Rodolphe Brisset, Florent Geroux, 30/1
  7. Echo Zulu, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 4/1
  8. Venti Valentine, Jorge Abreu, Tyler Gaffalione, 20/1
  9. Desert Dawn, Phil D’Amato, Umberto Rispoli, 20/1
  10. Kathleen O, Shug McGaughey, Javier Castellano, 7/2
  11. Cocktail Moments, Kenny McPeek, Corey Lanerie, 30/1
  12. Candy Raid, Keith Desormeaux, Rafael Bejarno, 30/1
  13. Shahama, Todd Pletcher, Flaviem Prat, 15/1
  14. TurnerLoose, Brad Cox, Manny Franco, 20/1

Post time for the Kentucky Oaks is Friday, May 6 at 5:51 p.m.

Here are the post positions for Derby (featuring the horse’s name, trainer, jockey and odds):

  1. Mo Donegal, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 10/1
  2. Happy Jack, Doug O’Neill, Rafael Bejarano, 30/1
  3. Epicenter, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 7/2
  4. Summer is Tomorrow, Bhupat Seemar, Mickael Barzalona, 30/1
  5. Smile Happy, Kenny McPeek, Corey Lanerie, 20/1
  6. Messier, Tim Yakteen, John Velazquez, 8/1
  7. Crown Pride, Koichi Shintani, Christophe Lemaire, 20/1
  8. Charge It, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 20/1
  9. Tiz the Bomb, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 30/1
  10. Zandon, Chad Brown, Flavien Prat, 3/1
  11. Pioneer of Medina, Todd Pletcher, TBD, 30/1
  12. Taiba, Tim Yakteen, Mike Smith, 12/1
  13. Simplification, Antonio Sano, Jose Ortiz, 20/1
  14. Barber Road, John Ortiz, Rey Gutierrez, 30/1
  15. White Abarrio, Saffie Joseph Jr, Tyler Gaffalione, 10/1
  16. Cyberknife, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 20/1
  17. Classic Causeway, Brian Lynch, Julien Leparoux, 30/1
  18. Tawny Port, Brad Cox, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30/1
  19. Zozos, Brad Cox, Manny Franco, 20/1
  20. Ethereal Road, D. Wayne Lukas, TBD, 30-1

Post time for the Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 7 at 6:57 p.m.

