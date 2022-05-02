Country music artist singing national anthem at 148th Kentucky Derby

Spencer has been nominated for her first CMT and recently performed at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs Racetrack announced the vocalist singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday according to a press release.

“We are so excited to have Brittney Spencer help us kick off this year’s Run for the Roses by joining us as the coveted national anthem singer,” said Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack. “As an incredible rising talent breaking through in country music right now, we cannot wait to amplify her voice on the Kentucky Derby stage and hear her rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The Baltimore native's single "Sober & Skinny" has received praise from music critics everywhere, and she is scheduled to open for other artists like Willie Nelson, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile this year.

