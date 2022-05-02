x
Kentucky Derby

Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala reveals their celebrity guest list

Credit: AP Newsroom
Credit: AP Newsroom
(From left to right) Janet Jackson, Darius Rucker, Orlando Bloom, Jason Aldean, Elle Smith

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala has released the celebrity guest list for their annual gala according to a press release. 

The gala will be held at Patricia Barnstable Brown's home. It has raised and donated $17 million for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky over the last 13 years.

The gala starts at 8 p.m. on Friday.

The celebrities are:

  • Janet Jackson
  • Jason Aldean
  • Sam Hunt
  • Orlando Bloom
  • Justin Hartley
  • Darius Rucker
  • New Edition – Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ralph Tresvant
  • Richie Sambora
  • Blair Underwood
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Stephen Dorff
  • Joey Fatone
  • Travis Tritt
  • Taylor Dayne
  • Orianthi Panagaris
  • Lamar Jackson
  • Courtney Sixx
  • Sofia Pernas
  • Chase Rice
  • Judge Greg Mathis
  • Tanya Tucker
  • Tamar Braxton
  • Elle Smith – 2021 Miss USA
  • Larry and Dannielynn Birkhead
  • Scott Haze
  • Duke Nicholson
  • William F. Jordan, Jr.

