Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala reveals their celebrity guest list

It has raised and donated $17 million for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky over the last 13 years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala has released the celebrity guest list for their annual gala according to a press release.

The gala will be held at Patricia Barnstable Brown's home. It has raised and donated $17 million for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky over the last 13 years.

The gala starts at 8 p.m. on Friday.

The celebrities are:

Janet Jackson

Jason Aldean

Sam Hunt

Orlando Bloom

Justin Hartley

Darius Rucker

New Edition – Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ralph Tresvant

Richie Sambora

Blair Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Stephen Dorff

Joey Fatone

Travis Tritt

Taylor Dayne

Orianthi Panagaris

Lamar Jackson

Courtney Sixx

Sofia Pernas

Chase Rice

Judge Greg Mathis

Tanya Tucker

Tamar Braxton

Elle Smith – 2021 Miss USA

Larry and Dannielynn Birkhead

Scott Haze

Duke Nicholson

William F. Jordan, Jr.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.