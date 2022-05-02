Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala reveals their celebrity guest list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala has released the celebrity guest list for their annual gala according to a press release.
The gala will be held at Patricia Barnstable Brown's home. It has raised and donated $17 million for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky over the last 13 years.
The gala starts at 8 p.m. on Friday.
The celebrities are:
- Janet Jackson
- Jason Aldean
- Sam Hunt
- Orlando Bloom
- Justin Hartley
- Darius Rucker
- New Edition – Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ralph Tresvant
- Richie Sambora
- Blair Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
- Stephen Dorff
- Joey Fatone
- Travis Tritt
- Taylor Dayne
- Orianthi Panagaris
- Lamar Jackson
- Courtney Sixx
- Sofia Pernas
- Chase Rice
- Judge Greg Mathis
- Tanya Tucker
- Tamar Braxton
- Elle Smith – 2021 Miss USA
- Larry and Dannielynn Birkhead
- Scott Haze
- Duke Nicholson
- William F. Jordan, Jr.
