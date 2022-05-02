Louisville native to tell jockeys 'riders up' ahead of Kentucky Derby

Harlow was supposed to do it last year, however, Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas called it instead.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs tweeted out who would be telling jockeys to mount their horses, and it is someone very familiar with Louisville.

Grammy-nominated rapper and Louisville native Jack Harlow will say "Riders up" before the 148th Kentucky Derby.

He was supposed to do it last year, however, Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas called it instead.

That was the same weekend Kasmira Nash, a bartender at Vibe, was killed. The alleged shooter, Ronnie Tyshon O'Bannon, was Harlow's former DJ.

Harlow has recently been named in a lawsuit from a man who claims he was injured in the nightclub shooting. Abelson Barthelemy is suing for the money he lost on medical bills, losing work because of his injury and any money he might lose in the future because of the shooting.

