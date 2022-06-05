Ethereal Road out of Kentucky Derby 2022, replaced by Rich Strike

Rich Strike will start from post position 20 under jockey Sonny Leon for trainer Eric Reed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Derby officials have announced that Ethereal Road has been scratched out of the 148th Kentucky Derby.

Ethereal Road's exit has opened the door for RED TR-Racing's Rich Strike to take the field on Saturday, officials said in a press release Friday morning.

Rich Strike will start from post position 20 under jockey Sonny Leon for trainer Eric Reed.

Officials did not say why Ethereal Road was removed from "the fastest two minutes in sports."

Here's an updated list of what horses will be running in the Kentucky Derby.

For more information on this year's Derby, click here.

MORE LOCAL STOIRES ON THIS YEAR'S KENTUCKY DERBY HERE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.