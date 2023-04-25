Who is singing the National Anthem at the 149th Kentucky Derby?

Grammy award-winning county music singer, and Kentucky native, Carly Pearce will perform at this year's Derby.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is just weeks away, and as Louisville gears up for the fastest two minutes in sports, Churchill Downs has announced who will be singing the National Anthem during Derby weekend.

Grammy award-winning country music star Carly Pearce will sing the National Anthem at the Derby on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

"Carly Pearce has been taking the country music world by storm with an impressive year of musical performances," Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack, said.

Pearce, a Kentucky native herself, joins a distinguished list of major artists to perform the National Anthem at the Kentucky Derby.

Past artists have included Brittney Spencer, Tori Kelly, Jennifer Nettles, Pentatonix, Harry Connick Jr., Lady A, Josh Groban, Martina McBride and Mary J. Blige -- among many others.

Churchill officials also announced Emmy award-winning singer Rachel Platten will sing the National Anthem at the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 5.

Platten will also perform her hit single, "Fight Song", during the 2023 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade. The parade honors breast cancer survivors and those still battling the illness.

