'Believe' | Trainer Todd Pletcher says Forte's versatility makes him good

Pletcher has two other contenders for Kentucky Derby 149. However, Forte is the colt who is thought to be head of the class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Above the door to Todd Pletcher’s office on the backside of Churchill Downs hangs a sign that says “Believe”.

If you are a fan of the show Ted Lasso, you may be familiar with it.

“I believe in hope. I believe in believe,” actor Jason Sudekis’ titular character says.

The show has plenty of fans here.

“Here, pretty much everyone in the barn. Yeah, we’ve been enjoying the show and yeah, it’s been entertaining,” Pletcher said.

Pletcher and company are also not short on belief, especially as they come in with the favorite Forte – who won the Florida Derby his last time out.

He knew early on when he got Forte as a two-year-old, this colt was special.

“Well, I think his versatility is part of what makes him good,” Pletcher said. “But really, he just sees he just has that natural instinct of the desire to win to get to the wire first.”

In his short career, Forte has show he can win races in a variety of ways, which may come handy in a 20-horse field.

“[It] can be a huge benefit in a big field like this, knowing that he has that experience. And you know, he’s [Forte] been in those situations before, it’s very helpful.”

Pletcher also has Tapit Trice, winner of the Blue Grass Stakes and Kingsbarns, who won the Louisiana Derby. However, Forte is the colt who is thought to be head of the class.

"Is there a different level of pressure that you feel when you have the favorite going into a race?", WHAS11 Sports Kent Spencer asked.

Pletcher replied, “I think that goes without saying and in any race that you feel like, you know, you you're the favorite? And, you know, there's a little added pressure to that, you know, welcome pressure, but expectations are certainly higher when, when you're one of the choices."

The longtime trainer has saddled 62 horses in the Kentucky Derby, the most of any trainer. Pletcher has tasted victory twice and knows just how hard it is to win this race.



"Taking on challenges a lot like riding a horse and if you're comfortable while you're doing it, probably doing it wrong," he said.



This year, he truly believes he can do it again.



"That's right. Any good karma we can create."

