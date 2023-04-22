'I flew in at 6 a.m. today': Thousands gather at Waterfront for Thunder Over Louisville

With plenty of fair games and rides, one thing was clear. Thunder is about family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Not even the cold weather could stop thousands from heading to the Great Lawn to kick off the road to the greatest two minutes in sports.

Thousands of eyes were glued to the sky as jets dazzled the Waterfront crowd.

Jeane Brei said she loved it.

"I bleed Airforce Blue. My dad did 29 combat missions over Korea and my brother was in for 30 years," she said.

Leroy Englemeyer said his brother was an F-15 pilot so he said the fighter planes were his favorite part about the air show.

"They loved it, they went down that big slide, they had a good time," Stephanie Dooley said about her daughters to WHAS11 News. "They were a little afraid but fought their fears and came down."

Brei traveled all the way from her home in Las Vegas, Nevada to be a part of the festivities.

"I flew in at 6 a.m. today," she said.

Courvoisiera Thomas traveled from Chicago for some of the positive vibes.

"It was a lot of negativity in Chicago so I felt like just coming here to see that positive vibe and to experience Kentucky," Thomas said.

And after the week of pain and heartbreak, it was a time for celebration.

"I think that the unfortunate tragedies impacted a lot of people," Wesleigh Wangel told WHAS11 News. "But I think to just be able to hang out with a lot of people you care about, with family, and to be able to enjoy some good airshows. The fireworks -- I think it'll bring a lot of happiness to people's lives right now."

The fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

