Woman injured after gun discharges when she sits on purse inside bathroom at restaurant in New Albany, Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A woman is going to be okay after she accidentally shot herself in the head in restaurant in New Albany, Indiana.

Police said the woman sat on her purse while in the bathroom at Bob Evans and her gun accidentally discharged. She was struck and injured when the bullet ricochet.

Her injury is considered non life-threatening injury, New Alban Police Chief Bailey said. No one is was injured in the incident.

Police didn't release the woman's name.

