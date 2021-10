Greenwood Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person was injured after an accidental gun discharge at Greenwood Park Mall on Saturday, according to Greenwood Police.

Greenwood Assistant Chief of Police Matthew Fillenwarth told 13News that a man was handling a gun in front of Pac Sun, one of the stores inside the mall, and it accidentally went off.

The man was injured and taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.